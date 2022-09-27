Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Declines By 99.6%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the August 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTTPF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. Tremor International has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

