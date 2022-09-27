Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Increases By 1,141.9%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a growth of 1,141.9% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:TKGBY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,314. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

