Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Increases By 1,141.9%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a growth of 1,141.9% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS:TKGBY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,314. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile
