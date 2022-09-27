Short Interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expands By 138.5%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,700 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the August 31st total of 183,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Venus Concept from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Venus Concept Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 53,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,735. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.61.

Insider Activity

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 30.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Venus Concept news, CFO Penna Domenic Della bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 126,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,731.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 110,282 shares of company stock valued at $57,225. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Venus Concept

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Madryn Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at $2,857,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 891.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 383,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 345,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Featured Stories

