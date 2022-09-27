Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Grows By 218.7%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 218.7% from the August 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCISY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Vinci from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

VCISY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 715,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. Vinci has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

