Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Declines By 76.2%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the August 31st total of 458,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZTE in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

ZTE Stock Up 2.6 %

ZTCOF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160. ZTE has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other innovative technologies and product solutions.

