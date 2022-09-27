SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Short Interest Update

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the August 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHUA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 220,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $298,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $500,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $834,000.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

