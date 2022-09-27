Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in September

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 414 to CHF 384 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.20.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SXYAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.57. 506,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,428. Sika has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.