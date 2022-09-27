Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,188 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.8% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,534.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 510.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 387,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 324,369 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,069,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,032,000 after purchasing an additional 162,815 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,514. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.