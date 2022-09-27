Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $975,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.4% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 297,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

