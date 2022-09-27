Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 21,292 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,292 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.9% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 67,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after acquiring an additional 334,441 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $277,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,007,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after acquiring an additional 74,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. 76,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,940. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $43.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.