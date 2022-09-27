Sippican Capital Advisors Buys 2,867 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 2,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 1,481.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Raymond James cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

CASH stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.96. 7,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,340. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $928.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $387,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $387,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,916.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,750 shares of company stock worth $343,103 and sold 1,750 shares worth $62,245. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.