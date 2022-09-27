Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.16 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.53 on Tuesday, reaching $402.12. 20,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $420.45 and its 200-day moving average is $430.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.83.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

