Sippican Capital Advisors Invests $247,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. 376,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,587,388. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.
DraftKings Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
