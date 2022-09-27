Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 3,145 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

HON stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.65. 84,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.10 and its 200-day moving average is $188.23. The company has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

