Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 335 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of General Motors by 11.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 227,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6,237.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,484 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GM traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.30. 568,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,169,048. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

