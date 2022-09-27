Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 400 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 246,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,122. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

