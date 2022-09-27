Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 877 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.46. The stock had a trading volume of 183,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,325. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $79.91 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

