SKALE Network Price Tops $0.0386 (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $187.24 million and $8.91 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,850,809,207 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

