Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Boosted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7,808.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $174.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.