Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Smartsheet Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Analyst Recommendations for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

