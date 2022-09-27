Somerville Kurt F Acquires 1,702 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.66. 69,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,404. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

