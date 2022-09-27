Somerville Kurt F Has $1.34 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,157 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.60. The company had a trading volume of 172,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,325. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.91 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.