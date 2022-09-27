Somerville Kurt F Sells 20,906 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,906 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

INTC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,566,360. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

