Somerville Kurt F Sells 600 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Welltower were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 1.5 %

Welltower stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.77. The stock had a trading volume of 47,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,104. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $64.60 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.