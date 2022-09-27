Somerville Kurt F Sells 89 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.6% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after acquiring an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MA traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.84. 68,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,867. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.25. The company has a market capitalization of $277.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.12 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

