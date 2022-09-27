Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.07

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 148123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Sotera Health Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,454,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 44,492 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,389,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,104,000 after buying an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

