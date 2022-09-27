Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

SOHON traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. 2,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.97. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $23.54.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

