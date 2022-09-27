SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.97

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 132353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1,768.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

