SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.8% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.06. The stock had a trading volume of 264,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,924. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

