SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW) Raises Dividend to $1.08 Per Share

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 1.081 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.72.

