Speedy Hire’s (SDY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

Shares of Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.45) on Friday. Speedy Hire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.50 ($0.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71.90 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.15 million and a P/E ratio of 937.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Speedy Hire

In related news, insider David N. C. Garman bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($129,893.67). In other Speedy Hire news, insider David N. C. Garman purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($129,893.67). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($19,333.01).

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

