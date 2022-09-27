SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
SSE Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of SSE stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61.
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
