SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 324.29 ($3.92).

SSPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.20) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

SSP Group Price Performance

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 220.53 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -14.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 232.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 237.10. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307.60 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

