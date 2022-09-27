STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial comprises 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 1.4 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

NYSE STAG traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.56. 40,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,261. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.