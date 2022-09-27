Stock Traders Buy High Volume of International Game Technology Put Options (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 30,250 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 424% compared to the average volume of 5,769 put options.

International Game Technology Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.82. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have issued reports on IGT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 918,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 73,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,377,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

