StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ PMTS opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $193.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.