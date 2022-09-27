StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
CPI Card Group Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ PMTS opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $193.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.23.
CPI Card Group Company Profile
