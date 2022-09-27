StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Gaia Stock Performance
GAIA opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $11.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.