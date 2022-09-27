StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Stock Performance

GAIA opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Further Reading

