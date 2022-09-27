StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Plans $0.00 Dividend

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVAUF remained flat at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVAUF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.