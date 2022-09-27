Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $16.75 on Top Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $16.75 or 0.00083422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $109.55 million and $3.52 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike launched on March 11th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Strike Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

