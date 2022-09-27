Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,946 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up about 4.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Sun Life Financial worth $50,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,212. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.539 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

