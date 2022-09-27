SuperLauncher Market Capitalization Tops $728,287.56 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $728,287.56 and $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004217 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011125 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070791 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10822250 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
SuperLauncher Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,694,912 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
