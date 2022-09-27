SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Short Interest Update

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SSSSL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. 677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
