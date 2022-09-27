Sycomore Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Sycomore Asset Management reduced its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud makes up about 1.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.16% of Blackbaud worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,244,000 after purchasing an additional 179,513 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $10,054,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,797. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.44, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $264.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

