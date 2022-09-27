Sycomore Asset Management Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,000 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 329.5% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 15.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Vy Global Growth Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VYGG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 108,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,946. Vy Global Growth has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Vy Global Growth Company Profile

Vy Global Growth ( NYSE:VYGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

