Sycomore Asset Management Has $497,000 Holdings in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,564 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Udemy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,045. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDMY. KeyCorp upped their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Insider Activity at Udemy

In related news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $58,632.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,219,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $58,632.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,058,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,387 shares of company stock worth $168,641 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.