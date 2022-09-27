Sycomore Asset Management Sells 3,150 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 15.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $72,272.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 586,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $23,023,486.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $72,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 586,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,936,923 shares of company stock worth $26,808,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. 137,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,167,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

