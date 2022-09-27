Sycomore Asset Management Sells 500 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,676 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Concentrix stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.02. 1,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $113.51 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concentrix news, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.99 per share, for a total transaction of $317,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,596 shares of company stock worth $68,915,729. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

