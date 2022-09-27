Sycomore Asset Management Sells 5,446 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

AMAT stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.24. The company had a trading volume of 71,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average of $106.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.