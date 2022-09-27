Sycomore Asset Management Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 14.0% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

ORCL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.59. 93,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,377,341. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.39 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $171.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.