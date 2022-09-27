Sycomore Asset Management Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $7.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.69. 7,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,777. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.02.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.